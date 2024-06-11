Partly Cloudy 59°

Fatal Hit-Run Medford Crash: Suspect Nabbed, Victim ID'd

A suspect has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash on Long Island that left one person who has now been identified dead and another seriously injured over the weekend.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in Medford.

A tractor-trailer was traveling northwest on Horseblock Road and attempting to make a left turn onto Express Drive North when it was struck by a 2008 BMW, Suffolk County Police said. 

The driver of the BMW fled on foot.

A passenger in the BMW, Hedilberto Nava Perez, age 44, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Another passenger, Adan Nava Palacios, age 20, of Medford, is at Stony Brook University Hospital, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives said Dolores Mancia-Landaverde was driving the BMW.

Mancia-Landaverde, age 28, of Medford, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality. 

He is being held at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, June 11. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

