Fatal Hit-Run Crash: SUV Strikes 68-Year-Old At Central Islip Intersection

One person was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection.

The intersection of Carleton Avenue and Elmore Street in Central Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
It happened Monday, July 31 at about 8:30 p.m. in Central Islip.

The victim was in the roadway at the intersection of Carleton Avenue and Elmore Street when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, which fled the scene southbound on Carleton Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Paul Benjamin, age 68, of Central Islip, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

