Fatal Hit-Run Crash: 31-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Brentwood

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday, July 29, in Brentwood.

A man was riding a motorcycle northbound on Wick Road when a southbound driving 2008 Ford Explorer made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to Suffolk County Police.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle, which caught fire as a result of the collision.

Andres Eloy Khammach La Cruz, age 31, of Brentwood, was taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Three Hispanic men exited the Ford Explorer and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.