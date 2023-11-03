Fatal Hit-Run Crash: 15-Year-Old From Copiague ID'd As Victim

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 in Copiague.

The teen was walking at the crosswalk on eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27) at 35th Street when he was struck by a 1999 Subaru driven by a 65-year-old Lindenhurst woman, Suffolk County Police said.

The boy was lying in the roadway and was struck by another driver, who fled.

Both the boy and the driver of the Subaru were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

The victim, identified as Amir Porterfield, age 15, of Copiague, died from his injuries.

The Lindenhurst woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

