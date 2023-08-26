Fatal Head-On DWI Crash: 29-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On Montauk Highway In Bay Shore

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 in Bay Shore.

A Bethpage man was driving a 2016 BMW eastbound on Montauk Highway, near Gardiner Drive, when a westbound 2012 Honda crossed over the center double line and crashed into the BMW, Suffolk County Police said.

The Honda caught fire while the driver was still inside. Patrol units responded, and two police officers were injured as they attempted to rescue the driver from the burning vehicle.

The driver of the Honda, James Lozier, age 29, of Levittown, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the BMW, Amanpreet Singh, age 33, was arrested, treated for injuries at the scene, and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police officers Matthew Hess and Daniel Lynch were treated for second-degree burns on the hands and for smoke inhalation respectively, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

Both vehicles were impounded.

Singh is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.