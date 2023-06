Sunrise Highway (Route 27) is closed in East Quogue eastbound at Exit 64 on Thursday morning, June 8.

New York State Police are warning motorists to avoid traffic to the area.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information in reference to this crash, please call 631-756-3300.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.