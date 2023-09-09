Fatal Crash: Selden Man ID'd As Victim After Vehicles Collide Near Manorville Intersection

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in Manorville.

A Selden man was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Clancy Road, near Hampton Vista Drive, when he crossed into the northbound lanes in an attempt to pass other motorcycles, Suffolk County Police said.

The Harley operator swerved back into the southbound lane to avoid oncoming traffic and struck a 2004 Harley-Davidson being ridden by a 62-year-old Central Islip woman.

The driver of the 2005 Harley, Henry L. Zdenek Jr., age 59, was transported via ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead.

The Central Islip woman was taken to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

