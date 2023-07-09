Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Fatal Crash Near LI Expressway Off-Ramp: 39-Year-Old From Medford ID'd As Victim In Calverton

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight near a busy Long Island intersection.

The crash happened in Calverton (outlined in red).
The crash happened in Calverton (outlined in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in Calverton.

A 39-year-old Medford man was operating a 2022 Ducati motorcycle southbound on County Road 24 when he struck a 2010 Honda CRV that was turning onto the northbound lanes from the eastbound Long Island Expressway Exit 71 off-ramp, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as Yener Can, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old man who resides in Shirley, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE