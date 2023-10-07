Overcast 66°

Fatal Crash: Man Struck By Jeep Driven By Teen At Busy Copiague Intersection

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash at a busy intersection on Long Island.

Sunrise Highway (Route 27) at 35th Street in Copiague.
Joe Lombardi
It happened just before noontime Friday, Oct. 6 in Copiague.

A man was walking southbound across eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27), at 35th Street, when he was struck by an eastbound 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by an EMT with the Copiague Fire Department. 

The driver of the Jeep, a 19-year-old Massapequa man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

