Fatal Crash: East Moriches Woman ID'd As Victim, Husband Seriously Injured In Manorville

It happened around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, June 18 in Manorville.

A 38-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2022 BMW southbound on Wading River Road when she attempted to make a lefthand turn onto South Street, Suffolk County Police said.

The BMW then collided with a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle that was traveling northbound through the intersection.

Both the driver of the motorcycle, Delio Dicuffa, age 50, and his passenger, his wife, Loraine Dicuffa, age 49, both of East Moriches, were ejected from the vehicle, police added.

Loraine Dicuffa was transported in an ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where she was pronounced dead.

Delio Dicuffa was taken via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

