Fatal Crash: 65-Year-Old From West Babylon ID'd As Victim On Sunrise Highway In Lindenhurst.

It happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in Lindenhurst.

The victim was crossing Sunrise Highway (Route 27) at North Greene Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound 2005 Toyota RAV4, driven by a 58-year-old man.

Jeffrey Schmohl, age 65, of West Babylon, was pronounced dead at the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the RAV4, a Lindenhurst resident, was alone in the vehicle and uninjured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

