Fatal Crash: 63-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On Long Island

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in West Babylon, when the victim was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Great East Neck Road at Railroad Avenue.

The car veered into the southbound lanes, crossed all lanes, and struck bushes and trees on the side of the roadway, according to Suffolk County Police.

Thomas Parietti, age 63, of Farmingdale, was transported to Good Samaritan Universal Hospital in West Babylon, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives believe Parietti suffered a medical condition prior to the crash.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

