Fatal Crash: 48-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Being Struck By Vehicle In Southampton

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 in Southampton.

Southampton Town Police Officers and New York State Police responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported the incident.

Officers performed CPR on the pedestrian who was transported by Southampton Ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The pedestrian involved in this crash has been identified as Julio Victor Teo-Gomez, age 48 years old, who police say was undomiciled.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is asked to call the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-728-2230.

