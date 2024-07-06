Fatal Crash: 45-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Slamming Into Tree On Long Island

It happened around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in Ronkonkoma.

According to Suffolk County Police, the victim was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe on Express Drive North when the vehicle veered off the road at the corner of Breeze Avenue.

It hit a street sign, crossed the lawn of 4195 Express Drive North, and then collided head-on with a tree in the yard of 4191 Express Drive North.

Milton Garcia, age 45, of Huntington Station, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

