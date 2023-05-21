Fatal Crash: 41-Year-Old Passenger Victim After Vehicle Hits Pole, Overturns In Calverton

It happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20 in Calverton.

A 911 caller stated that a large box truck appeared to have left the travel portion of Sound Avenue east of Edwards Avenue, struck a utility pole, and overturned, Riverhead Police said.

Responding units located the truck on the south side of the roadway.

A passenger, identified as a 41-year-old New York City man, from Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverhead Ambulance paramedics.

The driver, a 31-year-old man also from Brooklyn, was able to exit the vehicle and appeared to have minor injuries, police added. He was transported from the scene via Riverhead Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

The Riverhead Detective Division was requested at the scene and an investigation revealed that the truck had been traveling in a westbound direction on Sound Avenue and at some point left the roadway striking a LIPA utility pole and a large tree and then overturned.

The vehicle involved is owned and operated by a third-party delivery vendor subcontracted by P.C. Richard & Son and had been out making deliveries.

Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Section assisted at the scene as well as Suffolk County Crime Scene Units.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.