Fatal Crash: 39-Year-Old From Flanders ID'd As Victim On Montauk Highway In Bridgehampton

It happened just before 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Bridgehampton, in front of 2033 Montauk Highway (Route 27).

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two occupants of the one vehicle injured, with one of them entrapped in the vehicle, according to Southampton Town Police.

Bridgehampton Volunteer Fire Department responded and extricated the occupant. The Southampton Volunteer Fire Department was activated to assist.

The two were subsequently transported to Southampton Hospital by Bridgehampton. The passenger, Jose Uceda-Saravia, age 39, of Flanders, succumbed to his injuries.

Volunteer Ambulance. Southampton Town Police Detectives responded to the scene for further investigation.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, said police.

New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist Southampton Town PD detectives with their investigation.

