Fatal Crash: 36-Year-Old Medford Man ID'd As Victim In Bellport After Being Struck By F-150

A man crossing a busy Long Island roadway was killed after being struck by a pickup truck. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Joe Lombardi
It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in Bellport.

The victim was crossing Montauk Highway on foot from north to south, between Doane Avenue and Michigan Avenue, when he was struck by an eastbound 2013 Ford F-150 Raptor, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as Elmer Mendoza, age 36, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, a 59-year-old Brookhaven man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552. 

