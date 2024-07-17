Fatal Crash: 35-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Hampton Bays

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Hampton Bays on North Road.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was operating a motorcycle and has been identified as Darwin E. Monsalve, a Hampton Bays resident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

North Road was shut down for approximately two hours to conduct the investigation.

Southampton Town Police Department asks that anyone with information on the crash call the department 631-728-5000. All calls will be kept confidential. You may also email crimetips@southamptontownny.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.