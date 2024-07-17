Mostly Cloudy 78°

Fatal Crash: 35-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Hampton Bays

A 35-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle Long Island crash.

It happened just before 6 p.m.  Tuesday, July 16, in Hampton Bays on North Road.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was operating a motorcycle and has been identified as Darwin E. Monsalve, a Hampton Bays resident. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

North Road was shut down for approximately two hours to conduct the investigation.

Southampton Town Police Department asks that anyone with information on the crash call the department 631-728-5000. All calls will be kept confidential. You may also email crimetips@southamptontownny.gov.

