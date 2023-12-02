Fog/Mist 48°

Fatal Crash: 33-Year-Old Mastic Man ID'd As Victim In Medford

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 in Medford.

A Mastic resident was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup northbound on Hospital Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which crossed over East Woodside Avenue and into a wooded area, where it struck multiple trees, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, identified as Kristopher Muller, age 33, of Mastic, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552. 

