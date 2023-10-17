Fair 45°

Fatal Crash: 31-Year-Old From Medford ID'd As Victim Near Coram Intersection

A 31-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal overnight crash near an intersection on Long Island.

Joe Lombardi
It happened just after 10:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 in Coram.

The victim was walking in the roadway of Middle Country Road, near Martin Street, when he was struck by an eastbound 2011 Cadillac SRX4, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as Evan Espinosa, age 31, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 38-year-old man from Port Jefferson Station, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652. 

