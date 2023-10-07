Fatal Crash: 31-Year-Old Bay Shore Man ID'd As Victim In Bohemia

It happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in Bohemia.

The victim was riding a 2019 Honda motorcycle westbound in the middle lane of Sunrise Highway, west of Lakeland Avenue, when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner box truck, according to Suffolk County Police.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brandon Schwartz, of Bay Shore, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the box truck, a 23-year-old Riverhead man, was not injured.

Motor Carrier Safety Section. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.