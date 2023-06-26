Fatal Crash: 30-Year-Old From Mattituck Succumbs To Injuries Following Incident In Jamesport

On Monday morning, June 26, Riverhead Police said Jairon Canahui, age 30, of the hamlet of Mattituck, succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle in the village of Jamesport at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, Jue 19.

The incident happened on Sound Avenue, west of Pier Avenue.

"The investigation is ongoing," Riverhead Police said, noting that the incident "is not considered criminal at this time and anyone in the area at the time of the accident or prior with information is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500."

