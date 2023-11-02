Fatal Crash: 18-Year-Old Huntington Station Woman ID'd As Victim

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Huntington Station.

The woman was driving a 2002 Honda Civic eastbound on East 18th Street, near Meadowbrook Drive, when she lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to Suffolk County Police.

The victim, identified as Stephanie Bonilla, age 18, of Huntington Station, was pronounced dead at the scene by an emergency medical technician.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Suffolk County PD Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

