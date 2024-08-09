Overcast 78°

Fatal Chain-Reaction Crash: 23-Year-Old From Selden ID'd As Victim In Mount Sinai

A 23-year-old was killed in a chain-reaction, wrong-way crash at a Long Island intersection.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

It happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Mount Sinai.

The victim was driving a black 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle in the wrong direction on southbound Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road, when he collided with a 2022 Honda CR-V at the intersection of Canal Road.

According to Suffolk County Police, the motorcyclist then collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram stopped in the westbound turning lane on southbound Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road.

Responding officers administered CPR and medical aid to Juarez-Bonilla until EMS arrived and assisted a short time later.

Rony Juarez-Bonilla, age 23, of Selden, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The drivers of the Honda and Dodge were not injured. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

