Family Of 4 Rescued Off Capsized Boat In Long Island Sound

The incident took place in Northport around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued the Brentwood family after receiving a 911 call from a 17-year-old saying he and his family were on a boat taking on water in the Long Island Sound.

The 14-foot skiff fully capsized prior to police arrival and the family was in the water. The 17-year-old, Oscar Martinez, used the flashlight on his cell phone to signal to Marine Bureau Officers Robert Reed and Robert Mroczkowski onboard Marine Bravo.

Within 10 minutes from the initial call, Oscar Martinez, Jose Velasquez, age 29, Olsin Martinez, age 37, and Emma Martinez, age 22, all of Brentwood, were pulled safely from the water.

Only two of the victims were wearing life preservers.

All four were transported to the Soundview Boat Ramp for evaluation by Northport Fire Department personnel and declined medical treatment.

