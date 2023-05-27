Fake Oxy Leads To Overdose Death, Islip Terrace Man Indicted: DA

The Suffolk County District Attorney announced the indictment of 22-year-old Jordan Mosley of Islip Terrace on Thursday, May 25 in relation to a December 2022 overdose.

According to the charges, Mosley sold a 25-year-old East Islip man pills that he claimed to be cocaine on December 28, 2022.

He allegedly offered to sell the victim more pills later that night.

The man was found dead in his home the next night after an overdose of fentanyl, xylazine, and bromazolam, the coroner determined.

Mosley was caught nearly a month later on January 26, 2023, when he was pulled over for having overly dark-tinted windows.

Inside the car, which authorities allege was the same one used to deliver the pills to the overdose victim, officers reportedly found a felony’s worth of cocaine, plastic bags, and a scale.

Mosley also had dozens of pills that looked like oxycodone and alprazolam, but actually contained fentanyl and bromazolam, respectively.

The DA’s Office also claimed that Mosley had an illegally loaded revolver on his waist.

He was arraigned on the following charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, four counts;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Criminal possession of a firearm; and

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, two counts.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, June 13.

