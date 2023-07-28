Fair 86°

SHARE

Face Paint-Wearing Rapist Admits Breaking Into Wyandanch Home, Sexually Assaulting Woman

Nearly three years after a woman was raped inside her Long Island home, the man who broke in and attacked her has confessed.

Joseph Johnson, age 33, pleaded guilty to rape in Suffolk County Court on Friday, July 28, for sexually assaulting a woman inside her Wyandanch home in September 2020.
Joseph Johnson, age 33, pleaded guilty to rape in Suffolk County Court on Friday, July 28, for sexually assaulting a woman inside her Wyandanch home in September 2020. Photo Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Joseph Johnson, age 33, of Wyandanch, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in Suffolk County Court on Friday, July 28.

According to prosecutors, Johnson admitted to breaking into the victim’s Wyandanch home on Sept. 19, 2020. He then raped the woman before stealing cash and fleeing.

After the break-in, the victim put up several security cameras in and around her home. Two days later, Johnson returned to the property and cut their wires or turned them away from the home.

Surveillance footage captured before the cameras were damaged showed that Johnson, wearing white face paint, had gone back inside the victim’s home.

He was later arrested by Suffolk County Police and can be seen with remnants of the white face paint in his mugshot.

Investigators tied him to the rape using DNA testing, according to prosecutors.

“This is an extremely disturbing case. This defendant broke into the victim’s home and then proceeded to brutally rape her,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“This dangerous individual and now convicted sex offender will now go to prison for his crime, where he will be unable to terrorize anyone else.”

Johnson is expected to get 18 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release when he’s sentenced on Friday, Sept. 8. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE