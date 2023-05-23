Expect Delays: Closure Scheduled For Portion Of Northern State Parkway In Huntington

On Wednesday night, May 24, the eastbound lanes of the parkway will close between Exit 40 (State Route 110) and Exit 41 (Wolf Hill Road) in the town of Huntington from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

The same stretch will close again from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 25.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow crews to work on a drainage rehabilitation project.

During the closure, drivers can follow a signed detour onto southbound Route 110 to eastbound Old Country Road for approximately two miles.

From there, drivers can take eastbound Wolf Hill Road for access to the Northern State Parkway.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

