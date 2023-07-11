'Execution-Style Murder': Mastic Beach Man Indicted For Killing Victim Outside Bar, Fleeing

Joseph Scalafani, aged 34 of Mastic Beach, is accused of the shooting death of another Mastic Beach resident, 32-year-old Alex Smith, and then fleeing the state, the Suffolk County DA announced Tuesday, July 11.

Scalafani first violated a restraining order to approach his ex-girlfriend on May 13, 2023, demanding she set up a meeting between him and Smith, according to the investigation.

He went so far as to pull out a black handgun and pointed it at the woman, threatening to shoot her in the back if she ran away, the DA’s Office said.

A week later, on May 20, Scalafani’s ex-girlfriend and Smith were at Linsa Torr’s Place, a Mastic Beach dive bar.

At approximately 2 a.m., when the two left the bar, Scalafani purportedly ambushed the duo in the parking lot.

He fired shots and hit Smith multiple times in the back and torso.

Then, after Smith crumpled to the ground, the DA’s Office reported that Scalafani shot Smith two more times in the head at close range.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scalafani originally fled the scene in a car, but took off on foot after he crashed the vehicle.

The investigation alleges that Scalafani’s brother, 30-year-old Daniel Scalafani, and friend, 61-year-old Jeffrey Mercury, helped him flee New York State by giving him money and lying about his location to police.

Additionally, Mercury is accused of driving Scalafani down to Virginia to help him flee.

Scalafani was found in Florida on Sunday, June 4, where he was arrested and extradited to Suffolk County.

“This defendant ran but could not hide," said Suffolk County DA Raymond A. Tierney in a statement that dubbed the event "an execution-style murder."

"His eventual apprehension was only a matter of time."

At his arraignment, he was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder (a felony);

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts (both felonies);

First-degree criminal contempt, four counts (all felonies); and

Second-degree criminal contempt (a misdemeanor).

He is due back in court on Wednesday, August 23.

Daniel Scalafani and Mercury were each charged with hindering the prosecution, which are felony charges.

They are both due back in court in late July.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.