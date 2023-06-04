'Excellent Food, Drinks': New Restaurant Deemed 'Welcome Addition' To Northport

Birdie Bar, located in Northport at 688 Fort Salonga Road, held its grand opening on Monday, April 24, in the space formerly occupied by Seven Quarts Tavern.

Under the direction of Chef Antonio Guillen, the eatery serves up an array of tantalizing entrees and cocktails “crafted with purpose,” according to its Facebook page.

Among the menu options is the French dip sandwich, made with prime rib, caramelized onion, gruyere, pickled jalapeno, au jus, and fries.

Diners can also opt for the 28-ounce bone-in prime ribeye, served with truffle butter and onion rings, or the blackened halibut with orzo salad, featuring cipollini onions, bacon, sundried tomato pesto, and asparagus.

Appetizers include the spring rolls, made with buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumble, and chipotle ranch.

At the bar, customers can choose from several cocktail offerings, like the espresso martini or the Uptown Girl, made with vodka, Lychee, Saint Germain, lime, and grapefruit.

Just weeks into business, Birdie Bar has already racked up plenty of positive reviews from satisfied customers.

Among them is Brian N., of Forest Hills, whose Yelp review praised the restaurant for its “excellent food, drinks, and service.”

“This restaurant is a welcome addition to Northport,” he wrote. “We will for sure be back.”

Another Yelp user, Garey D., of Melville, had several dinner recommendations after a recent visit.

“We started with an amazing Duck Island Bakery bread basket, really recommend. You can easily fill up on apps, hard to stop eating them,” he wrote.

“Pork Belly sliders are a must, as are the spring rolls and loved the tuna tartare.”

Birdie Bar is open daily. Find out more on its website.

