Ex-Suffolk County Youth Soccer Coach Accused Of Sending Sexually Explicit Messages To Girl

The victim’s mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 5, to report her daughter had been sent sexually explicit messages from the man.

An investigation by Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers and detectives determined Kyle Justin Bradbury sent inappropriate messages to the minor in April.

Bradbury, age 27, of Long Beach, was arrested just before 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and charged with:

Attempted use of a child in a sexual performance,

Criminal solicitation,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Detectives request anyone with additional information or who believes they are a victim to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

