Ex-Huntington Town Employee Pockets Dead Mom’s Pension Payments Totaling Over $56K, DA Says

Moses Johnson, age 63, of Huntington, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 11, on suspicion of grand larceny.

Johnson, a former employee at the Town of Huntington, allegedly pocketed 15 unauthorized payments totaling over $56,000 between April 2021 and June 2022, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the stolen funds were transferred to his bank account from an account belonging to his mother, who died in April 2021.

Following her death, Johnson never notified the bank or the New York State and Local Retirement System, prosecutors allege.

Johnson retired from the Town of Huntington in 2017 after working in the recycling center for 30 years.

“The New York State Retirement Fund is funded by the hard work of hundreds of thousands of public sector employees, and provides retirement security for over one million members,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“My Office will investigate and prosecute anyone who is alleged to have stolen from this vital resource.”

Johnson was arraigned on one count of felony grand larceny in Suffolk County Court and was later released on his own recognizance.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.