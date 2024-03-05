'Every Driver’s Worst Nightmare': Drunk Motorist Sentenced For Patchogue Crash Injuring Woman

Jeffrey Edsall, age 52, was sentenced to three to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Monday, March 4 after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and related charges.

Prosecutors said Edsall was driving a stolen Ford Explorer northbound on North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue on June 15, 2023, when he rear-ended an SUV waiting to turn into a parking lot.

The impact sent the stolen SUV spinning into the southbound lanes, where it collided with two more cars. A 73-year-old woman traveling in one of them suffered a broken nose, a fractured wrist and leg, and other injuries.

Video surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the moment Edsall was ejected from the stolen SUV. Emergency crews found him lying unresponsive nearby.

According to Suffolk County Police, testing revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .13 percent moments after the crash.

“The actions of this defendant are every driver’s worst nightmare,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“My office recommended this defendant be sentenced to the maximum allowed by law because his brazen actions caused a four-car collision and seriously injured a passenger in one of those vehicles.”

On Monday, Jan. 30, Edsall pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular assault (felony)

Assault (felony)

Criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Driving while intoxicated (felony)

