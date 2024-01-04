Employees At Assisted Living Facility In East Northport Steal $10K From Resident, Police Say

Suffolk County Police said Marisol Garcia and Tekina England stole a debit card from a resident while working as healthcare aides at Birchwood Suites Assisted Living in East Northport.

An investigation found that the duo used the card to make over $10,000 in unauthorized purchases between May and July 2023, police said.

Garcia, age 19, was arrested in October 2023 and England, age 38, was apprehended on Monday, Jan. 1.

They were each charged with criminal possession of stolen property and were issued appearance tickets to Suffolk County Court.

Daily Voice has reached out to Birchwood Suites for comment and will update this story should the company respond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.