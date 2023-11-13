Employee At Wading River Care Facility Uses Excessive Force On Disabled Resident, Police Say

Jamal Walker, age 41, of Coram, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 10, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Officers were called to Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River on Sunday, June 25, about an employee allegedly mistreating a resident.

Detectives worked with the New York State Justice Center to investigate the incident and determined that Walker had used excessive force on the resident.

Walker, described as a former employee at the facility, is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

Daily Voice reached out to Little Flower Children and Family Services for comment and will update this story should they respond.

Founded in 1930, the nonprofit organization offers foster care, residential treatment care, adoption services, and programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

