Eatery With ‘Symphony Of Culinary Diversity’ Opens To 5-Star Reviews In Mattituck

Chenza’s Twisted Tacos, a food truck turned storefront, opened its doors at 10560 Main Road in Mattituck on May 27.

Since then, the taco joint has racked up only five-star reviews, hinting that it may become one of Long Island’s staple places for a delicious taco.

Owned by husband and wife duo Daniel and Shirley Wajdik, each with culinary backgrounds and a love of food, Chenza’s Twisted Tacos aimed to create “a symphony of culinary diversity” by melding tacos with cuisines from all over the world.

With menu items ranging from the more traditional (fish, birria, and carne asada tacos) to the very quirky (think lobster tacos, an Italian taco, and the Korean taco – which comes served in a Bao bun), it seems as if Chenza’s has accomplished exactly that, and to rave reviews.

Lindsay S. of New York, NY, wrote on Yelp, “Can't wait to come back here, everyone needs to try this spot.”

She ate the bang bang Thai, Jamaican jerk, Japanese, and carne asada tacos, saying that for each taco, “flavors are so unique and compliment each other well, I can't wait to go back and try different tacos.”

In another five-star review, this time on Facebook, Diane Ackerman Michels said, “Stopped in yesterday and had THE BEST tacos ever!!”

Diane chose a Cuban, a Greek, a Japanese, and a fish.

“Each one was unique and better than the last,” she said.

In addition to their eccentric taco options, Chenza’s offers a variety of other dishes, including lobster rolls, burritos, homemade empanadas, and nachos.

Diners can round out their meal with a number of desserts, like the Arroz con Leche, which Diana said was “to die for.”

Chenza’s Twisted Tacos also advertises gluten-free and vegan options.

“Thank you for coming to town and offering us a SPECIAL experience,” said one Yelp reviewer.

“We are blessed.”

Chenza’s Twisted Tacos is open daily. See more information here.

