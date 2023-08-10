Popular Huntington Eatery Suddenly Closes After 20-Year Run

“This is so sad!!”

The comments under Honu Kitchen & Cocktail’s Wednesday, Aug. 9 Instagram post announcing the restaurant’s sudden closure show that the 20-year-old spot held a special place in the hearts of diners near and far.

“As of today, Honu Kitchen & Cocktails will be closing its doors,” the Huntington company wrote in its announcement.

“We are so gracious and thankful to all of our loyal customers over the past 20 years who celebrated many special occasions with us.”

Nestled on New York Avenue and offering a self-described “eclectic” seasonal menu serving up a “fusion of exotic and traditional recipes,” Honu Kitchen & Cocktail’s menu featured everything from Korean chicken wings to truffle flatbread to lobster rolls.

What the establishment was most famous for, perhaps, was its craft cocktails.

“We take cocktails very seriously here, complimenting our seasonal eats,” the “About” section of the website reads.

While many stand out on the craft cocktail menu – including a blueberry old-fashioned and peach palmer – the most-missed drink will be the coconut martini.

“Release the coconut martini recipe,” one user commented on the closing announcement.

“So sad going to miss the staff and my coconut martini,” another echoed, with a crying emoji.

At least nine other people also mentioned that the tropical drink was what made the restaurant their personal favorite.

Whether diners loved the eats or the cocktails, it’s clear that Honu left a mark on the Long Island community.

According to the Instagram post, a new restaurant will be taking over the space in the fall of 2023, though it is unclear what it is and what it will serve.

For now, patrons near and far are reconciling with Honu’s abrupt ending, and thanking the owners for their decades-long commitment to the community.

“So sad to hear. Had many wonderful experiences at Honu,” wrote Instagram user Christina_chiropractor.

“Wishing the owners the best of luck.”

