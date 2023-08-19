East Patchogue Fatal Shooting: Bellport 23-Year-Old ID'd As Victim, Suspect From Riverhead

Two men were having a dispute when the shooting happened in East Patchogue in front of 616 Amsterdam Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired.

The victim, identified as Ines Reyes, age 23, of Bellport, was transported by friends to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives, the man police say was the shooter, Brett Henry, age 59, of Riverhead, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He is in custody and due to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 20 at First District Court in Central Islip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.