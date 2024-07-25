Duo Wanted For Stealing From Vehicle In Ronkonkoma

According to Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, the incident happened in Ronkonkoma in front of an Express Drive North home on Wednesday, July 10, at approximately 5:40 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.