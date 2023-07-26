Duo Steals $37K Worth Of Bags From Suffolk County Louis Vuitton Wearing Graduation Caps, Gowns

The theft occurred on Saturday, June 24, at the Walt Whitman Shops mall in Huntington Station, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said the duo entered the store at around 5:40 p.m. wearing graduation caps and gowns.

They then banned $37,750 worth of bags before fleeing without paying.

No employees or customers were injured.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. The organization is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.