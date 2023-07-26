Fair 84°

Duo Steals $37K Worth Of Bags From Suffolk County Louis Vuitton Wearing Graduation Caps, Gowns

Police are working to identify two people accused of stealing over $37,000 worth of merchandise from a Louis Vuitton store on Long Island.

Police are working to identify these two suspects, who are accused of stealing over $37,000 worth of bangs from a Huntington Station Louis Vuitton store on June 24. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
The theft occurred on Saturday, June 24, at the Walt Whitman Shops mall in Huntington Station, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said the duo entered the store at around 5:40 p.m. wearing graduation caps and gowns.

They then banned $37,750 worth of bags before fleeing without paying.

No employees or customers were injured.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. The organization is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

