Duo Stabs Resident In Brentwood Home Burglary, Flees In U-Haul Truck

The break-in occurred at around 12:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, in Brentwood at a home on Grand Boulevard, according to Suffolk County Police.

Two men entered the home and at least one of them stabbed a man inside.

The duo then fled the scene in a U-Haul truck without taking anything.

Several people were home at the time, but nobody else was injured.

The sole victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 10, and police did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8352.

