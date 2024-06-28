Fair 57°

Duo Saved From Sinking Boat Off Northport Coast

Disaster was averted when police rescued two Long Islanders from their sinking boat.

The sinking boat was rescued about a mile north of Eatons Neck Lighthouse in Northport.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
It happened off the coast of Northport on Thursday, June 27, Suffolk County Police said.

Just before 2 p.m. that day, Marine Bureau officers received a report that a boat, sitting about one mile north of Eatons Neck Lighthouse, was in distress.

When officers arrived to aid, they found that the boat — a 1997 Bayliner Trophy — with its cabin and stern partially submerged.

With the help of the Town of Huntington’s Harbor Master, authorities removed the water from the boat as it was being towed back to the Soundview boat ramp.

Police confirmed that the two people on the boat, 76-year-old operator Maurice Arvon of Amityville, and 71-year-old passenger Stonie Hertzot of Deer Park, were not injured. 

