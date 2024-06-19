Duo Nabbed For String Of Suffolk County ATM Burglaries

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives, the two were arrested and charged with a series of commercial burglaries and an attempted burglary between Tuesday, March 5, and Monday, March 11.

During the burglaries, police say, John Mahoney, 41, of Mastic, and Jamie Volini, age 46, of East Patchogue, forced entry through broken doors and windows into closed gas stations and businesses and damaged or stole the ATMs.

Volini was located by police at the intersection of Sills Road and Montauk Highway and placed into custody at approximately 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. Mahoney was arrested without incident at approximately 7:10 p.m. in front of his Mastic Beach home.

Volini and Mahoney were arrested for the following incidents:

Mobil Gas, located at 1194 Portion Road, Holtsville, attempted to open the ATM on Wednesday, March 6, at 2:56 a.m. but was unsuccessful.

7-Eleven, located at 550 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma, gained entry to the business on March 6 at 3:24 a.m. and removed the ATM.

On March 11, sometime overnight, they damaged the back door of Ronkonkoma Deli, located at 3311 Veterans Memorial Highway, but were unable to gain entry.

Additionally, Mahoney was charged with third-degree burglary for the following incidents:

Blue Moon Beer and Smoke Shop, located at 999 Main St., Holbrook, on March 5 at 12:42 a.m., he removed the ATM from the business.

Abdi Card and Smoke Shop, located at 655 Montauk Highway, East Patchogue, on Friday, March 8, at approximately 3:50 a.m., he attempted to take an ATM from the business.

Pupuseria Y Taqueria Grocery and Deli, located at 1025 Montauk Highway, Shirley, on March 8, sometime overnight, he cut into the ATM and stole the money.

Volini was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree burglary,

Attempted burglary in the third degree,

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, which police say was found in his possession while under arrest.

Mahoney was charged with:

Five counts of third-degree burglary,

Attempted burglary in the third degree,

Both were held overnight at the Sixth Precinct for arraignment on Wednesday, June 19, at First District Court in Central Islip.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-5555.

