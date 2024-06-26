Duo Nabbed For Prostitution After Raid At Huntington Station Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation into Well Spa, located at 905 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, at approximately 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 25.

Sha Zou, age 49, of Plainview, and Queens resident Jie Di, age 46, of Flushing, were both charged with:

Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony,

Prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor.

Zou and Di were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later.

The detail was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal,

The Town of Huntington Building Department.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department issued multiple violations to the business.

