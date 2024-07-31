Duo From Sound Beach, Miller Place Nabbed For Fatal Backyard Shooting At Bohemia Home

Late Tuesday night, July 30, Suffolk County Police announced the arrests following an investigation that lasted more than a year-and-a-half after the incident in the fall of 2022.

The suspects, Christopher Fernandez, age 28, of Sound Beach, and Oliver Schor, age 22, Miller Place, were both charged with second-degree murder.

Fernandez is being held at the Sixth Precinct. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, July 31.

Schor was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Lexington, South Carolina, with the assistance of the Lexington County Police Department. He will be arraigned in New York on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Below is the original release.

Hartmann was in the backyard of his Bohemia home, located at 605 Smithtown Ave., when two people entered his yard and fired multiple shots, striking him once, at approximately 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Hartmann, age 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.