Duo At Large After Stealing $1.6K Worth Of Used Cooking Oil Outside Burger King In Huntington

Police are asking the public's help in their search for two men who stole $1,600 worth of used cooking oil outside a Burger King on Long Island.

The suspects fled in a white van, Suffolk County Police said.

The incident happened around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in Huntington on East Jericho Turnpike.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.