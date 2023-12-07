Drunk, Wrong-Way Driver On LIE Finally Stopped In Holbrook By Spike Strips, Police Say

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 on I-495 in Holbrook.

Suffolk County Police said another driver called 911 saying a box truck was swerving across the roadway as it drove eastbound in the westbound lanes near Exit 52.

The truck continued going the wrong way, passing four exits, before cutting across the center median near Exit 52, where it crossed back into the eastbound lanes.

A Highway Patrol officer followed the truck as it swerved back and forth across all lanes of traffic but refused to stop, police said.

The vehicle finally came to a rest after driving over stop sticks that were deployed near Exit 62 in Holbrook.

Police arrested the driver – Nicolas Lopez-Gomez, age 30, of Elmhurst, Queens – on the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

No other vehicles were involved in the ordeal and nobody was injured.

Lopez-Gomez was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

