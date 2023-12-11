Mostly Cloudy 44°

Alleged DWI Driver Strikes Cop Cars Near Riverhead Cemetery

A Long Island man is accused of crashing into two police cars while driving drunk.

<p>An alleged drunk driver struck two Riverhead Police vehicles on Roanoke Avenue on Saturday night, Dec. 9.&nbsp;</p>

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, near the Riverhead Cemetery on Roanoke Avenue.

Riverhead Police said 28-year-old Jason Velasquez, of Riverhead, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Roanoke Avenue when he struck two marked police vehicles.

Both cars were parked and had their emergency lights flashing and were unoccupied at the time. No officers were injured.

Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, along with other vehicle and traffic law violations.

