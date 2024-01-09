Driver Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Sunrise Highway In Manorville

Emergency crews were called at around 12:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, for a two-vehicle crash in Manorville on Sunrise Highway.

Suffolk County Police said 63-year-old Michael Forman, of Hampton Bays, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Sunrise Highway near William Floyd Parkway when he sideswiped a sedan.

The truck then crashed into a tree on the north side of the road.

Forman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the sedan, a 41-year-old East Patchogue woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after her car collided with a guide wire.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no additional reports of injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks

Detectives are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-8752.

