Driver Going 95 MPH On LIE After 'Glass Of Wine' Among 6 Thanksgiving Weekend DWI Busts: Cops

Six suspects were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Suffolk County between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26, according to sheriff’s officials.

Among them was 33-year-old Richard Pino, of Nesconset, who was busted going 95 miles-per-hour eastbound on the Long Island Expressway in Brookhaven, deputies said.

When asked how much he’d had to drink, Pino reportedly said he had “a glass of wine” before getting behind the wheel.

A breath test revealed he had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .15 percent, according to deputies.

The following suspects are also facing DWI charges:

Jose Suruy Cubule , age 35, of Flanders – Reportedly busted Wednesday, Nov. 22, at a sobriety checkpoint on CR 31 in the village of Westhampton Beach. Allegedly told deputies he’d had “just one beer.” A breath test reportedly showed a BAC of .23 percent.

, age 35, of Flanders – Reportedly busted Wednesday, Nov. 22, at a sobriety checkpoint on CR 31 in the village of Westhampton Beach. Allegedly told deputies he’d had “just one beer.” A breath test reportedly showed a BAC of .23 percent. Deyvid Cabreraposadas , age 17, of Westhampton Beach – Arrested Thursday, Nov. 24, after allegedly speeding 95 miles-per-hour on the Long Island Expressway near exit 68. Reportedly had a BAC of .19 percent.

, age 17, of Westhampton Beach – Arrested Thursday, Nov. 24, after allegedly speeding 95 miles-per-hour on the Long Island Expressway near exit 68. Reportedly had a BAC of .19 percent. Derek Kotsay , age 43, of Holbrook – Arrested Wednesday after allegedly going 90 miles-per-hour on Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Islip. Reportedly had a BAC of .16 percent.

, age 43, of Holbrook – Arrested Wednesday after allegedly going 90 miles-per-hour on Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Islip. Reportedly had a BAC of .16 percent. Francisco Palaciosmillan , age 23, of Mastic Beach – Arrested Thursday for allegedly going 35 miles-per-hour and failing to stay in his lane on Sunrise Highway in Brookhaven. When asked how fast he was driving, he reportedly said “about 65 mph.” Reportedly had a BAC of .15 percent.

, age 23, of Mastic Beach – Arrested Thursday for allegedly going 35 miles-per-hour and failing to stay in his lane on Sunrise Highway in Brookhaven. When asked how fast he was driving, he reportedly said “about 65 mph.” Reportedly had a BAC of .15 percent. Richard Bente, age 61, of Lindenhurst – Arrested Sunday for allegedly veering into other lanes eastbound on Sunrise Highway in Islip. Reportedly had a BAC of .15 percent.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.